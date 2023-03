Tragedia Cutro, i legali dei parenti delle vittime: “In occasioni simili si intervenne”

A photograph taken on March 1, 2023 shows clothes, a life vest and pieces of wood washed up on the beach, three days after a boat of migrants sank off Italy's southern Calabria region, in Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone. - The death toll from a shipwreck off Calabria's coast in southern Italy rose to 67 on 01 March 2023, while three men were in detention accused of human trafficking, Italian officials said. A boat carrying migrants sank in rough seas near the Calabrian coast on 26 February. ANSA/CARMELO IMBESI